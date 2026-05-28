AP Minister Lokesh proposes 33% reservation for women in TDP tickets for 2029 Lok Sabha polls

VIJAYAWADA: On Day-1 of the Mahanadu, the annual conclave of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday, party working president and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh made a key and sensational proposal for allocation of 33% reservation for women within the party for the 2029 General Elections.

As this year’s Mahanadu themed around ‘Stree Shakti’, the announcement is being seen as a major political and ideological commitment towards women-led leadership and gender equality in Indian politics.

The proposal comes at a time when the Women’s Reservation Bill continues to face political hurdles and opposition resistance in Parliament.

TDP’s move is now being viewed as an attempt to lead by example rather than wait for national political consensus.

Leaders of the TDP say that over the last few years, Lokesh has consistently focused on women’s empowerment across sectors, from introducing progressive changes in education and textbooks to repeatedly advocating respect and dignity for women within political and social spaces.

Lokesh said he strongly believes that the next era of Indian politics must belong to women leadership.

He said the NDA government had already taken a historic step by bringing the Women’s Reservation Bill and stressed that women must not remain mere beneficiaries of welfare schemes but should become active decision-makers in governance and politics.