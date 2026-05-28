AP unveils India's first guidelines for urban PPP projects

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in India to release dedicated operational guidelines for urban infrastructure projects under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The Urban Infrastructure PPP Guidelines, issued through G.O.Rt. No.673, will apply immediately to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Urban Development Authorities (UDAs), and other agencies under the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department. The reform is part of the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, which aims to transform the state into a USD 2 trillion economy with a per capita income of USD 42,000.

With over 30% of the population already urbanised and the fiscal gap in infrastructure estimated at Rs 45,000 crore, the guidelines are expected to mobilise private investment and ease pressure on civic services such as housing, water supply, sewerage, solid waste management, and mobility. MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana said the guidelines mark a pioneering step in building investor-friendly and citizen-centric cities.

“These first-of-its-kind guidelines will enable ULBs and UDAs to attract private investment, technology, and operational efficiency, creating financially sustainable and liveable cities,” he stated.