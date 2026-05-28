APSCHE Chairman seeks recognition for achievers from weaker sections

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman Prof. K. Madhu Murty urged institutions to identify and nominate talented children, especially girls, those from weaker sections, SC/ST communities, and divyang persons, for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2026.

He noted that many deserving children remain unnoticed and stressed the need for the wide dissemination of information by universities, colleges, and schools. The award, instituted by the Government of India, honours children under 18 (as of July 31, 2026) for excellence at national or international levels in six categories: Bravery, Social Service, Environment, Sports, Art & Culture, and Science & Technology.

Murty said the initiative ensures recognition for extraordinary accomplishments and inspirational contributions. Nominations are accepted only through the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in/Home/AwardLibrary) until July 21, 2026, with the process having begun on April 1.