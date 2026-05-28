Check summer power disruptions: AP Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has directed officials to adopt special measures to prevent power interruptions and ensure citizens face no inconvenience during the ongoing summer heatwave and untimely gale storms.

On Wednesday, the Minister held a video conference with senior officials to review the electricity supply situation across the State. Officials briefed him that transmission lines and transformers in several districts have been severely affected due to intense heat, gusty winds, and heavy rains.

The Minister instructed that citizens must be given prior intimation about any power interruptions. He emphasized effective use of media platforms and bulk SMS systems for timely communication.

He further directed that call centres act as a robust coordination mechanism between the electricity department and consumers, ensuring the 24/7 toll-free helpline 1912 remains fully accessible and responsive to public grievances.

To strengthen supply, Gottipati Ravi Kumar ordered that the ongoing construction of Transco substations be accelerated and feeder capacities upgraded.