Expert team happy with Polavaram project works

VIJAYAWADA: An international expert team reviewing the construction of the Polavaram Project expressed satisfaction with the progress of the works, stating that construction activities are being carried out in a planned manner, within the targeted timelines, and without any compromise in quality standards.

The international expert committee, constituted to inspect the construction progress of the Polavaram Project and provide technical guidance and recommendations, began a three-day visit to the project site on Wednesday.

Team member Sean Hinchberger visited the project construction area on the first day and conducted a detailed review of ongoing works.

Sean Hinchberger was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department Special Chief Secretary Shashibhushan Kumar.

The review meeting began with a presentation on works completed so far and ongoing construction activities. Polavaram Project Superintending Engineer R Ramachandra Rao delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation.

Following the review of the project works, Sean Hinchberger and members of the central team expressed satisfaction over the quality and pace of work.