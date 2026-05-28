Five killed in separate drowning incidents in Sri Sathya Sai, Guntur districts

ANANTAPUR/VIJAYAWADA: Three children and two youths died in separate drowning incidents reported from Sri Sathya Sai and Guntur districts in the State. In the first incident, three children drowned after accidentally falling into a farm pond set up in a pomegranate orchard at Naranagepalli village in Roddam mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district on Wednesday evening.

According to Roddam SI K Veeranjaneyulu, the deceased were identified as brothers PA Darahas Reddy (12), PA Harshith Reddy (10), and their friend R Suguna Reddy (12). The children had reportedly gone to the agricultural field to collect jamun fruits when they accidentally fell into the pond and drowned. When they failed to return home, family members searched the area and found them in the pond. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

In another incident, two youngsters drowned in a canal at Kollimara village in Kakumanu mandal of Guntur district on Tuesday night.

Police identified the deceased as cousins Aare Prem Kumar (19) and R Gowri Prasad. They had come to Kakumanu village to spend summer holidays with their grandmother. According to Kakumanu SI Hari Krishna, the duo ventured into the canal for swimming around 6 pm and drowned after entering a deep stretch of water. As they did not return home, worried family members lodged a missing complaint. The bodies were later retrieved with the help of expert swimmers and SDRF personnel.