Guntur Army Recruiting Office to hold online exam under Agnipath scheme from June 1 to 12

GUNTUR: The Army Recruiting Office, Guntur, has announced that the online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for enrolment into the Indian Army under the Agnipath Scheme and Regular Cadre will be conducted from June 1 to June 12, 2026.

Colonel Rajath Suvarna, Army Recruiting Officer, stated that examination will be held at designated centres across 14 districts of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur, Guntur, YSR Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal, Nellore, Prakasam, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada (NTR).

Aspirants can download their admit cards on the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The online exam can be attempted in 13 languages, including Telugu, Hindi, and English.

Candidates who qualify in the online CEE will be called for physical fitness tests and documentation checks during recruitment rallies. These rallies will be organised subsequently by the Army Recruiting Offices in Guntur and Visakhapatnam.