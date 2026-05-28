Heatwave conditions in Andhra Pradesh will intensify, warns APSDMA

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned that heatwave conditions will intensify across state on Thursday.

Managing Director Prakhar Jain urged residents to avoid travel between 11 am and 4 pm, carry water when outdoors, and remain alert to sudden thunderstorms with lightning.

According to APSDMA, 119 mandals are expected to face severe heatwave conditions and 155 mandals will experience heatwave impact on Thursday.

On Friday, 52 mandals are likely to be under severe heatwave and 231 under heatwave conditions. Forecasts show maximum temperatures of 45-46°C in parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Polavaram, Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR and Guntur. Districts including Alluri Sitaramaraju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, Nellore and Prakasam may record highs of 43-44°C.

Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati are expected to see 40-42°C. Weather systems over north Tamil Nadu and a trough extending into southern Telangana may trigger light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Bapatla, Markapuram, Prakasam, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya and Chittoor.

Scattered thundershowers are also likely in Alluri, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Palnadu, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal and Tirupati. On Wednesday, temperatures reached 41.8°C in Salur (Manyam), 41.6°C in Kukkunuru (Eluru) and Kunavaram (Polavaram), and 41.5°C in S Rayavaram (Anakapalli).

Authorities advised elderly people, pregnant women and those with heart, blood pressure conditions to avoid exposure. Citizens are encouraged to stay hydrated with fluids.