India's first super pressure balloon launched in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Indian aerospace startup RaudraNex Aerospace achieved a milestone on Wednesday with the STRATO-X1 mission, launched from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium aboard India’s first Super Pressure Balloon platform.

The mission served as a concept and operational validation exercise, designed to test system readiness and collect data for future aerospace applications. STRATO-X1 also carried REPS Mk-I, an experimental platform exploring air-breathing cold plasma propulsion.

Prakash Navadeep, co-founder of RaudraNex Space Technologies, said the mission was not intended for full propulsion qualification but focused on validating onboard systems in real flight conditions.

“Initial observations indicated that the payload completed its planned flight profile and functioned in line with mission objectives,” he said. A detailed post-flight analysis is under way to assess performance. By operating on Super Pressure Balloon platform, RaudraNex demonstrated how private aerospace firms can transition advanced technologies from laboratory research into operational environments.

Industry experts noted the mission highlights the growing capabilities of India’s private space sector in propulsion and high-altitude systems. The mission marks a step in RaudraNex’s roadmap toward advanced propulsion, near-space operations and next-generation aerospace platforms.