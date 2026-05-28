Mahanadu shows technology-led organisational management

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Hybrid Mahanadu 2026 is emerging not merely as a political convention, but as a large-scale demonstration of grassroots digital mobilisation and technology-led organisational management.

According to party leaders the hybrid architecture conceptualised under the guidance of TDP National Working President and IT Minister Nara Lokesh was designed to make participation more inclusive, scalable and cost-efficient while enabling real-time engagement from across Andhra Pradesh.

One of the key pillars of the initiative was the creation of approximately 1,875 digitally connected “Mahanadu Cluster Centres” spread across constituencies and mandals in the State.

Instead of requiring every cadre member to travel to the main venue, localised participation hubs were created with LED screens, internet connectivity, audio systems and live-streaming infrastructure.

The centres enabled cadres from rural and semi-urban regions to watch speeches, participate in discussions and vote on resolutions in real time. By reducing long-distance travel requirements for lakhs of participants, the party claimed the format helped lower fuel consumption, congestion and logistical waste associated with mega conventions.

Party leaders said the model significantly reduced transportation and accommodation pressures while increasing participation from women.