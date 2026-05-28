Mahanadu witnessed nearly 7.5 lakh turnout on Day 1: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday held a teleconference with party leaders and cadre to review the conduct of the first day of Mahanadu, which was organised in a hybrid format.

Public representatives, senior leaders, and cluster, unit and booth-level in-charges participated in the telecon ference.

Naidu expressed satisfaction over the large-scale participation in the virtual event and described it as a record turnout.

According to the Chief Minister, nearly 7.5 lakh people attended the first day of the virtual Mahanadu from 1,875 clusters across the state. He said the participation reflected the strong commitment and unity of the TDP cadre.

Describing Mahanadu as a symbol of the self-respect of the Telugu people, he said the event had become a platform to expose the “anti-people policies” of the opposition. He alleged that the opposition was worried after witnessing the unity among TDP leaders and workers. He said the speeches delivered during Mahanadu indicated that many grassroots workers were striving to emerge as future leaders. He urged party cadres to utilise available opportunities and set an example for others through their work and dedication.

Referring to the upcoming local body elections, Naidu called upon party workers and leaders to prepare effectively and work in coordination to ensure success in the polls.

During the teleconference, party leaders discussed the proposal made by TDP working president Nara Lokesh for providing 33 percent reservation for women within the party. Several leaders reportedly urged the party leadership to approve the proposal.