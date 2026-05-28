Prakasam, Markapuram district leaders join TDP's Mahanadu virtually

ONGOLE: The ruling NDA coalition partner, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), began its two-day annual conclave, Mahanadu‑2026, on Wednesday in virtual mode. Leaders and cadre across Prakasam and Markapuram districts participated from their respective assembly segments.

Prakasam district leaders, including Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Ugra Narasimha Reddy, and Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao, joined the inaugural sessions. Minister Swamy and Magunta attended from Kondapi, while large numbers of party workers gathered at cluster centres equipped with LED screens.

Prakasam district has 65 clusters, while Markapuram district has 43. Party cadres turned out in large numbers across Markapuram, Addanki, and Kandukur segments.