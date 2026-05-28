Prakasam, Markapuram police to take action against illegal cattle transport: SP Harshavardhan

ONGOLE: Prakasam and Markapuram police will take stringent action against illegal transport, cruelty, and open slaughter of cattle during the Bakrid festival, Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju said in a press release on Wednesday. He conveyed festival greetings to the Muslim community and appealed to the public to follow police instructions to maintain peace and social harmony.

The SP said 53 special enforcement teams comprising personnel from police, animal husbandry, revenue, and other departments have been deployed across the district. Women Police Station DSP P Sridhar has been appointed as the nodal officer to monitor illegal transportation and slaughter of cattle and prevent cruelty to animals.

Residents with information on cow slaughter or illegal cattle transport are urged to contact the police control room via WhatsApp at 9121102266 or 9121102242, dial 112/100.