TDP's mission is empowerment of women, youth: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: While elaborating on the welfare and development programmes being delivered by the Coalition government and also the achievements in terms of attracting huge investments and creation of jobs in large numbers for the past 23 months, Chief Minister TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu took potshots at the YSRCP.
Naidu stated that the party’s mission is women and youth empowerment. He asserted that while previous rulers had pushed Andhra Pradesh into destruction, the Coalition government had restored systems and rebuilt the state’s image within two years.
He said the government had revived a state that was “on ventilator support” and was moving aggressively and progressively in governance.
Addressing the Mahanadu held at party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the State is attracting investments and creating opportunities for youth, ensuring irrigation for every acre, building Amaravati as a world-class capital, providing quality healthcare for the poor, universal education, reducing inequalities, and achieving the vision of a “Golden Andhra.”
The two-day virtual Mahanadu witnessed an overwhelming response, with around 2.23 lakh participants from 1,864 clusters joining the programme through registrations.
Beginning his speech with the slogan “Jai Telugu Desam,” Naidu said that although the virtual format may have reduced vehicle movement, it had not diminished the enthusiasm of party workers.
He explained that this year’s hybrid Mahanadu was organised in view of the war-like atmosphere in West Asia, but emphasised that only the meeting model had changed, not the spirit of Mahanadu.
He said the alliance with BJP and Jana Sena in the 2024 elections was formed to protect democracy and was strongly endorsed by the people.
The Chief Minister said women empowerment remains central to government policy, from property rights to welfare initiatives such as “Talliki Vandanam”.
He said the government supports women through free bus travel in APSRTC buses under “Stree Shakti”. Stating that women played a decisive role in TDP’s electoral victory, Naidu announced that this year’s Mahanadu is being dedicated to women as a “Mahila Mahanadu.” he Chief Minister said every policy is designed keeping young people in mind. Referring to TDP Working President Nara Lokesh’s Yuvagalam padayatra, he said promises made to youth are being translated into policy. He explained the investments received in Coalition rule.