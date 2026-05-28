TDP's mission is empowerment of women, youth: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: While elaborating on the welfare and development programmes being delivered by the Coalition government and also the achievements in terms of attracting huge investments and creation of jobs in large numbers for the past 23 months, Chief Minister TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu took potshots at the YSRCP.

Naidu stated that the party’s mission is women and youth empowerment. He asserted that while previous rulers had pushed Andhra Pradesh into destruction, the Coalition government had restored systems and rebuilt the state’s image within two years.

He said the government had revived a state that was “on ventilator support” and was moving aggressively and progressively in governance.

Addressing the Mahanadu held at party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the State is attracting investments and creating opportunities for youth, ensuring irrigation for every acre, building Amaravati as a world-class capital, providing quality healthcare for the poor, universal education, reducing inequalities, and achieving the vision of a “Golden Andhra.”

The two-day virtual Mahanadu witnessed an overwhelming response, with around 2.23 lakh participants from 1,864 clusters joining the programme through registrations.