Two AP fishermen drown as boat capsizes

NELLORE: Two fishermen from Juvvaladinne Aricharla Bangarupalem village in Bogolu mandal of Kavali constituency in Nellore district drowned while fishing in the early hours of Wednesday after their boat capsized due to strong winds.

The deceased were identified as Thupili Balamurali and Kumari Govindu.

According to reports, the duo had ventured into the sea for fishing when gusty winds overturned their small fishing craft, causing them to drown.

Police officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and began an inquiry into the accident.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Minister P Narayana expressed deep shock over the incident. He spoke over the phone with local MLA D Krishna Reddy and concerned officials to gather details about the mishap that occurred near the Taticherlapalem coast in Bogolu mandal.

The minister conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased fishermen and assured them that the government would extend all possible support during this difficult time.

The State government has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the victims on the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Postmortem examinations on the bodies of Balamurali and Govindu were conducted at the Kavali Area Government hospital.

MLA D Krishna Reddy visited the hospital, consoled the bereaved families, and assured them of government assistance.

Speaking to the media, the MLA said the incident was heartbreaking, adding that apart from the two deaths, two more fishermen were reportedly missing in the sea. He reiterated that the government would stand firmly with the affected families and provide all necessary assistance.