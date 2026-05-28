YSRCP plans to launch stir against Andhra Pradesh govt from June 4

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a week-long protest campaign from June 4 to June 12, accusing the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government of betraying public trust and failing to deliver on its election promises.

At a meeting in the party’s central office on Wednesday, Jagan released a protest booklet titled Vennupotuku Trendu (“Two Years of Backstabbing”) and directed cadres to distribute it widely across households in the state.

Jagan outlined a phased agitation plan beginning with demonstrations at mandal centres on June 4, where party workers will burn copies of the Coalition’s election manifesto and bonds. Townhall meetings will follow on June 8 and 9 at constituency headquarters, bringing together farmers, women, and youth to deliberate on what he described as “two years of anti-people gov ernance.” The campaign will culminate on June 12 with large-scale rallies.

Turning to the upcoming local body elections, Jagan urged party leaders to contest every seat aggressively and warned against uncontested victories for rivals. He stressed that any unanimous win by the ruling coalition would be treated as a failure of the local in-charge and would invite disciplinary action.