Andhra CM Naidu urges Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on NTR

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, be conferred on Telugu Desam founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.
Participating in the TDP’s Mahanadu on Thursday, Naidu moved a resolution paying tributes to NTR to mark the birth anniversary of the party founder.
Naidu described NTR as a symbol of Telugu self-respect and one of the most influential figures in Indian political history.
“The demand for Bharat Ratna to NTR is not just ours, but that of all Telugu people. He was a visionary leader who brought transformational changes in national politics, and worked tirelessly for the unity and self-respect of Telugu people,” Naidu said.
The resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for NTR was unanimously adopted on the second day of Mahanadu.
NTR stood for Telugu self-respect throughout his life, says Naidu
Recalling NTR’s journey, the Chief Minister said the legendary leader rose from humble beginnings as a sub-registrar to become a celebrated film icon and later the Chief Minister of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.
“Only if NTR is born again, can anyone match his discipline and stature. Wherever he was, he always stood for the self-respect of Telugu people,” Naidu remarked.
The TDP supremo highlighted NTR’s contributions both in cinema and politics, noting that his portrayal of mythological characters like Lord Rama and Lord Krishna earned him immense popularity, while his entry into politics transformed the political landscape of the country.
“Within just nine months of launching the TDP, NTR became the Chief Minister. The regional party founded by him later played a crucial role in national politics, and in the formation of governments at the Centre,” Naidu said.
The Chief Minister said NTR’s governance focused on the welfare of farmers, women, workers and youth. “NTR converted the slogan ‘Society is the temple, people are the gods’ into a permanent governing philosophy. The TDP flag stands as a symbol of support for women, assurance for farmers and confidence for youth,” he said.
Naidu recalled that NTR had provided opportunities for youth in politics in 1983, and introduced property rights for women. The TDP chief also reiterated the party’s commitment to women’s empowerment, and urged the Centre to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures.
“We should take forward the proposal made by TDP national working president Nara Lokesh at Mahanadu to ensure greater participation of women in politics,” Naidu said and added the TDP has a historic role in shaping national politics.