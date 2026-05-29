Andhra CM Naidu urges Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on NTR

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, be conferred on Telugu Desam founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.

Participating in the TDP’s Mahanadu on Thursday, Naidu moved a resolution paying tributes to NTR to mark the birth anniversary of the party founder.

Naidu described NTR as a symbol of Telugu self-respect and one of the most influential figures in Indian political history.

“The demand for Bharat Ratna to NTR is not just ours, but that of all Telugu people. He was a visionary leader who brought transformational changes in national politics, and worked tirelessly for the unity and self-respect of Telugu people,” Naidu said.

The resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for NTR was unanimously adopted on the second day of Mahanadu.