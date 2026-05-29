AP govt plans to develop joint venture model industrial parks: NTR Collector

VIJAYAWADA: In a move aimed at boosting industrial growth in the private sector, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha on Thursday announced that the government is planning to develop industrial parks in collaboration with private landowners under the Joint Venture (JV) model.

Stating that the initiative aligns with the government’s “Swarna Andhra-Viksit Bharat” vision, the Collector said the state is actively encouraging investments and industrial expansion while creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs and landowners alike.

Under the proposed model, the government will partner with interested private landowners and develop industrial parks with all necessary infrastructure facilities. The developed parks will subsequently be made available to aspiring industrialists and MSME entrepreneurs.

Lakshmisha said the initiative would complement the industrial parks already developed by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation and help accelerate industrialisation in the district. He noted that the programme is expected to benefit young and first-generation entrepreneurs while also creating value for landowners willing to participate in the venture. The Collector said the government is moving forward with the objective of promoting entrepreneurship under the “One Family-One Entrepreneur” concept by effectively utilising local resources, opportunities and skilled manpower.

Interested landowners in the district can contact the Investor Desk at the District Collectorate or the General Manager, District Industries Centre, on 98857 29555 for further details, he added.