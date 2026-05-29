AP Minister Lokesh hits out at YSRCP over criticism of teacher recruitment through DSC

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) working president and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh took serious exception to YSRCP targeting the coalition government over teacher recruitment through the District Selection Committee (DSC).

In an informal interaction with the media persons at the Mahanadu venue in TDP central office on Thursday, Lokesh alleged that opposition leaders were indulging in baseless criticism and misinformation campaigns despite the recruitment process receiving judicial clearance.

“The axe party (YSRCP) leaders have made criticism their sole agenda. Has even a single teacher post in the coalition government been filled in violation of rules?” Lokesh questioned.

He said several cases had been filed against the DSC recruitment process, but the courts had given a clean chit in all instances.

“Even after six months of the appointments being completed, they are continuing their false propaganda against the government,” he said.

The minister asserted that the coalition government had followed all norms and procedures in the recruitment process and accused the opposition of attempting to mislead the public for political gains.

Lokesh also targeted YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that Jagan himself had brought up the issue of Raja Reddy’s ‘blood history’ and made it known to the public. He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to providing 33 percent reservation for women in the 2029 general elections.