Community service an alternative punishment for minor offences: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has framed new guidelines aimed at reforming persons involved in minor offences instead of turning them into hardened criminals through imprisonment.

In line with the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the court has officially introduced community service as an alternative punishment to jail terms and fines for petty offences.

The State government recently issued a notification publishing the guidelines in the Gazette, making them applicable across all subordinate courts in the State with immediate effect.

The initiative is expected to particularly benefit youth and first-time offenders who commit minor or unintentional offences. The move is aimed at preventing their future from being affected by imprisonment while also reducing overcrowding in jails.

The High Court had earlier imposed community service in several contempt cases even before the BNS formally recognised it as a punishment. Under the previous IPC provisions, punishments were limited to the death penalty, life imprisonment, imprisonment, confiscation of property and fines.