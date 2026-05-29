Ebola screening intensified at Vizag airport

VISAKHAPATNAM: Authorities at Visakhapatnam International Airport have intensified health screening and surveillance measures for international passengers in line with the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, following concerns over Ebola disease outbreaks reported in parts of Africa.

The precautionary measures were implemented for Scoot Flight TR784 arriving from Singapore starting Wednesday night.

The flight landed around 10.30 pm IST with 184 passengers onboard. Officials said all required health screening and surveillance procedures were carried out in coordination with multiple agencies to ensure public health safety while maintaining smooth airport operations and passenger convenience.

Airport authorities stated that effective coordination was maintained among the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Airport Health Organisation (APHO), Immigration, Customs, airline representatives and other departments concerned for implementation of the prescribed guidelines and monitoring protocols wherever necessary.

Visakhapatnam District Medical and Health Officer Dr Jagadeeswara Rao noted that arrangements have been made in association with the Airports Authority of India to screen passengers immediately after disembarkation from international flights.