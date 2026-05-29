ED grills Vijayasai in Andhra liquor scam; ex-MP says he was not involved in it

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned former Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy in Hyderabad on Thursday in connection with the alleged multi-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime. It may be recalled that the former YSRCP leader was questioned twice earlier.

According to sources, the sleuths questioned him for nearly seven-and-a-half hours at the ED office in Basheerbagh as part of the ongoing money laundering investigation. It is learnt that they questioned him about policy decisions, alleged financial transactions and links related to the liquor procurement and distribution system. They reportedly examined bank transactions and other details submitted by the former MP during earlier rounds of questioning.

Speaking to the media after the inquiry, Vijayasai Reddy denied any involvement in the alleged liquor scam. He said the ED collected information from mobile phones seized earlier. “I have no connection with this case. I did not name anyone. I told them that all matters related to the liquor scam are known to Raj Kesireddy,” the former MP said.

The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the Andhra Pradesh CID pertaining to the alleged irregularities in the liquor policy implemented during 2019-24. The Central agency has already attached assets worth over Rs 441 crore belonging to the key accused and linked entities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).