Foreign expert inspects AP's Polavaram project works

VIJAYAWADA: Foreign expert Sean Hinchberger continued his visit to the Polavaram Project for the second consecutive day on Thursday along with officials of the Central and State Water Resources Departments.

Following the field inspection, an extensive review meeting was conducted. While Berger inspected Gap-1 and Gap-2 of the diaphragm wall on the first day, the second day’s visit focused on the borrow earth being used in the construction of the Earth-cum-Rock Fill (ECRF) Dam.

He spent nearly an hour examining the area where the soil is being stored and enquired about the locations from where it had been collected. He also sought details regarding the tests being conducted before the soil is used in the project works. Officials informed him that the soil is being utilised only after all necessary tests are completed and after certification by the Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS) under the Government of India. They further explained that internal quality checks are also carried out before the material is put to use.

Later, a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Central Water Commission Chief Engineer Sarabjit Singh Bakshi. The meeting was attended by CWC Director Manish Rathore, Deputy Directors Ashwani Kumar Verma and Gaurav Tiwari, Water Resources Department Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Singhai, CSMRS scientists Sachin Gupta and Ravi Agarwal, Polavaram Project Authority Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Vohra, Member Secretary M. Raghuram, Chief Engineer M Ramesh Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department Advisor M Venkateswara Rao, Engineer-in-Chief K Narasimha Murthy, Superintending Engineer R Ramachandra Rao, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Chief General Manager Rafi, Polavaram Project General Manager A Gangadhar, Deputy General Manager Murali Pammi and several other officials.