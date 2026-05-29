Four students from AP's Guntur win gold at international olympiads

GUNTUR; Students from Guntur secured top national ranks in the 2025–26 Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) International Olympiads, bringing laurels to the city.

Madugula Tanmaye of VIT Olympiad School topped the International English Olympiad (IEO), while Aaradhya Bade of MVRS Viveka Foster Elementary School secured Rank 1 in National Science Olympiad.

Charan Reddy Kanjula of Spring Board International School and Podili Satya Sravan of Srinivasa Public School also achieved Rank 1 in the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO). All four students will be honoured with Gold Medals and Certificates of Outstanding Performance.

More than 15,000 students from Guntur participated in the Olympiads, which drew millions of competitors from 72 countries.

SOF Founder and Director Mahabir Singh congratulated the students, parents and teachers, noting that the Olympiads continue to inspire critical thinking and academic excellence among young learners.