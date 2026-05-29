Minister Nara Lokesh calls upon youth to join politics, drive reforms in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: TDP working president and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has called upon the youth of the State to actively participate in politics and contribute to reforms in governance.

Lokesh held a special interaction with Gen Z youth at the TDP central office during Mahanadu and urged youngsters to develop dedication, teamwork and a fighting spirit to achieve success.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh is attracting large-scale investments in sectors such as AI, Quantum Technology, Data Centres, Automotive and Renewable Energy, he said the government has identified 22 industrial clusters across the State and is building industrial ecosystems by setting up ancillary units alongside major industries.

He said the State has received investment proposals worth over Rs 23 lakh crore so far, with companies like Google, ArcelorMittal and Reliance planning major investments. Lokesh urged youth to make use of emerging opportunities and assured them that the government would focus on skill development to create a highly skilled workforce.

The Minister said reforms have already been introduced in higher education and stressed the need to update academic curricula in line with changing global requirements. Reiterating the government’s policy, he said, “One State, One Capital, Decentralised Development” remains the vision of the coalition government.