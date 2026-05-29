Power restored across Andhra's Eluru hours after heavy rain disrupts supply

ELURU: Eluru Division Superintending Engineer P. Salman Raju told the TNIE that the Electricity Department restored power supply across Eluru district within a few hours after severe gusty winds and heavy rain caused widespread disruption on Thursday night.

He said the adverse weather conditions damaged several power lines, poles and electrical infrastructure, affecting nearly 32 33kV feeders and 324 11kV feeders in different parts of the district. Immediately after receiving reports of the outages, the department deployed emergency restoration teams and undertook repair works on a war footing.

Raju explained that field staff worked continuously throughout the night under challenging weather conditions, clearing fallen trees and branches, repairing snapped conductors and restoring damaged feeders in affected areas. He said special teams were mobilised to ensure faster restoration in both urban and rural pockets. Due to the coordinated efforts of engineers, linemen and technical staff, power supply was fully restored by 3.30 am, he told the TNIE.

He added that the department has been continuously strengthening its disaster response mechanism to handle such weather-related disruptions more efficiently.

Raju also appealed to the public to immediately report any snapped wires or damaged poles and to avoid going near such hazardous spots during storms and heavy rain, warning that they could be life-threatening.