Rs 5-crore loss in Anantapur as heavy rain and strong winds ravage farms and power lines

ANANTAPUR: Heavy rains accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong winds lashed the erstwhile Anantapur district on Tuesday evening, leaving behind widespread damage to crops, livestock and electricity infrastructure. Officials estimated total losses at nearly Rs 5 crore.

Horticulture crops such as mango, banana, muskmelon, watermelon, papaya and snake gourd were severely affected. Preliminary reports from the Horticulture Department pegged crop losses at Rs 3.68 crore across 150 acres belonging to 151 farmers.

Atmakur mandal recorded the highest rainfall at 78 mm, followed by Bukkarayasamudram (65 mm) and Anantapur Urban (56.2 mm). Strong winds uprooted trees, flattened banana plantations and damaged standing crops in several mandals. In Kanaganapalli, 12 sheep died, causing losses of about Rs 60,000.

The Electricity Department reported damage worth Rs 18.33 lakh, with 181 poles and eight transformers collapsing. Restoration works are under way, with supply rerouted through alternative feeder lines.

Farmers urged government to conduct immediate inspections and provide compensation, noting that the untimely rains disrupted harvesting and transport of produce.