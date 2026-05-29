SIT conducts raids at house of Jagan Mohan Reddy's former PA in alleged liquor scam

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the alleged multi-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime, Special Investigation Team (SIT) carried out raids on the residence of K Nageswara Reddy (KNR), former personal assistant of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday.

Documents related to various properties registered on KNR’s name, his family members and others were seized. Earlier in the day, KNR was questioned for the second day at the SIT office in Vijayawada. He was grilled for more than six hours.

On the first day of questioning, SIT had identified large-scale irregularities in the liquor scam case. According to the police, KNR acted as a key link between the liquor syndicate and the former CM in the entire episode.

On the other hand, SIT served notices to YSRC leader P Shiva Shankar Reddy instructing him to appear before the investigating officer on Friday.