Steep rise in Andhra Pradesh's air pollution causes serious concern

VISAKHAPATNAM: Air pollution levels across Andhra Pradesh have worsened consistently over the past three years, with particulate matter remaining above national safety standards, and nitrogen dioxide levels rising sharply, according to a new analysis released by Respirer Living Sciences.
The study, which analysed air quality data between January 2024 and April 2026, found that PM10 levels exceeded the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) every year during the study period, while PM2.5 concentrations rose significantly and crossed prescribed annual limits in both 2025 and 2026. Nitrogen dioxide (NO2), largely associated with vehicular and industrial emissions, also recorded a steep increase during the period.
According to the report, the State’s annual average PM10 concentration increased from 67 µg/m³ (Sixty-seven micrograms per cubic metre) in 2024 to 84 µg/m³ in 2026, remaining above the national standard of 60 µg/m³ throughout. PM2.5 levels rose by 33% between 2024 and 2026 and breached the annual limit of 40 µg/m³.
The analysis also found that NO2 concentrations increased by nearly 44% during the same period, reflecting the growing impact of transport emissions, industrial activity and combustion sources across urban centres in the State.
The report stated that particulate pollution continued to be the dominant air-quality concern in AP, while ammonia and carbon monoxide levels largely remained within permissible limits.
Seasonal variations were evident in the findings. Pollution levels were highest during the winter months, particularly in November, December and January, when lower wind speeds and reduced atmospheric mixing contributed to pollutants remaining trapped closer to the ground. PM2.5 concentrations peaked at 67.9 µg/m³ in December 2025, while PM10 levels crossed 100 µg/m³ in December 2025 and January 2026.
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The study observed that morning and evening spikes in NO2 and particulate matter pointed to the combined effect of vehicular traffic and industrial combustion.
Respirer Living Sciences Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ronak Sutaria said the trends indicated the need for coordinated action on transport emissions, industrial pollution and dust management. He noted that the data reflected sustained exposure to unsafe air across several parts of the State.
Visakhapatnam emerged as the State’s most critical pollution hotspot during the study period. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) monitoring station consistently ranked among the top polluted locations in Andhra Pradesh for PM2.5, PM10 and NO2 levels across all three years.
According to the analysis, PM10 concentrations at the station exceeded safe limits on 55% of days in 2024, 62% of days in 2025 and 70% of days recorded between January and April 2026. The report also highlighted gaps in the State’s monitoring coverage, stating that several stations showed inconsistent or incomplete data across months and years despite the expansion of the monitoring network.
Among its recommendations, the report called for hyperlocal emissions inventories in cities such as Visakhapatnam, expansion of air quality monitoring infrastructure across industrial and residential zones, and the development of industrial emission management plans. It recommended creating data-driven frameworks to evaluate pollution-control measures and generating daily hotspot reports to help authorities identify and respond to areas recording severe pollution levels in real time.