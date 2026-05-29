Steep rise in Andhra Pradesh's air pollution causes serious concern

VISAKHAPATNAM: Air pollution levels across Andhra Pradesh have worsened consistently over the past three years, with particulate matter remaining above national safety standards, and nitrogen dioxide levels rising sharply, according to a new analysis released by Respirer Living Sciences.

The study, which analysed air quality data between January 2024 and April 2026, found that PM10 levels exceeded the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) every year during the study period, while PM2.5 concentrations rose significantly and crossed prescribed annual limits in both 2025 and 2026. Nitrogen dioxide (NO2), largely associated with vehicular and industrial emissions, also recorded a steep increase during the period.

According to the report, the State’s annual average PM10 concentration increased from 67 µg/m³ (Sixty-seven micrograms per cubic metre) in 2024 to 84 µg/m³ in 2026, remaining above the national standard of 60 µg/m³ throughout. PM2.5 levels rose by 33% between 2024 and 2026 and breached the annual limit of 40 µg/m³.

The analysis also found that NO2 concentrations increased by nearly 44% during the same period, reflecting the growing impact of transport emissions, industrial activity and combustion sources across urban centres in the State.

The report stated that particulate pollution continued to be the dominant air-quality concern in AP, while ammonia and carbon monoxide levels largely remained within permissible limits.

Seasonal variations were evident in the findings. Pollution levels were highest during the winter months, particularly in November, December and January, when lower wind speeds and reduced atmospheric mixing contributed to pollutants remaining trapped closer to the ground. PM2.5 concentrations peaked at 67.9 µg/m³ in December 2025, while PM10 levels crossed 100 µg/m³ in December 2025 and January 2026.