Tributes paid to TDP founder NTR on his 103rd birth anniversary

ONGOLE: A large number of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and cadres attended the second day of the party’s annual conclave, Mahanadu, organised in a hybrid online mode on Thursday. Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Santhanuthalapadu MLA BN Vijay Kumar and other leaders marked the birth anniversary of TDP founder NT Rama Rao by garlanding his statues at various locations in Ongole.

At the Ongole TDP office, MP Magunta and MLA Damacharla also paid floral tributes to NTR and Damacharla Anjaneyulu. Later, they joined the virtual Mahanadu sessions at cluster centres. PDCC Bank Chairman Dr Kamepalli Sitaramaiah, Library Authority Chairman Suchitra Veeraiah Chowdary, OMC ex-Mayor Gangada Sujatha, and several other party leaders participated. Large numbers of cadres joined the Mahanadu programmes from 65 clusters in Prakasam district and 43 clusters in Markapuram.

Ministers Dr Swamy, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, MLAs Ugra Narasimha Reddy, K Narayana Reddy, M Ashok Reddy, Darsi TDP in-charge Dr Gottipati Lakshmi, and other party in-charges also took part from their respective centres.

Collector and SP recall NTR’s welfare contributions

On state government directives to mark NTR’s birth anniversary as a government programme, Prakasam District Collector Rajababu, along with TDP leaders, paid floral tributes at Addanki bus stand centre on Thursday.

Collector Rajababu, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and others recalled NTR’s welfare contributions. District SP V Harshavardhana Raju and police officers also offered tributes.