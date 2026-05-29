YSRCP leader Perni Nani seeks release of merit lists of DSC recruitment

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and YSRCP senior leader Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) has launched a sharp attack on the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, alleging that the much-publicised ‘Mega DSC’ had turned into a ‘Fraud DSC’ and one of the biggest recruitment scams in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media in Pamarru of Krishna district on Thursday, Nani demanded that the government immediately release the certificates and full details of the 421 candidates selected under the Sports Quota and order a CBI inquiry into the entire recruitment process.

He questioned why the government was hiding merit lists only in teacher recruitment despite more than 3.30 lakh candidates appearing for the DSC examination.

Targeting HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Perni Nani mocked his political statements and accused him of remaining silent on serious allegations surrounding DSC recruitment. He also criticised Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, saying that the leader who once promised to “question injustice” was now changing his stand every day instead of speaking for unemployed youth.