Andhra Chambers president writes to SCoR seeking introduction of new trains

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) president Potluri Bhaskara Rao submitted a representation to Sandip Mathur on assuming charge as the General Manager of the newly formed South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone, stating that the commencement of SCoR operations from June 1, 2026 marks a historic milestone and fulfils the long-standing aspirations of AP people.

He noted that the railway zone was also an important commitment under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. AP Chambers observed that despite Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam divisions being among the highest revenue-generating divisions in Indian Railways, Andhra Pradesh continues to remain inadequately served in railway connectivity, infrastructure development, and train allocations.

AP Chambers further stated that important divisions such as Guntur and Guntakal also require enhanced connectivity and infrastructure support to meet growing passenger and industrial demands. It urged the SCoR to introduce additional originating trains from Vijayawada to major destinations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Pune and other important cities considering the increasing travel demand from AP.