Andhra govt resolves 120-year-old land dispute in Guntur

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has resolved a 120-year-old land issue affecting Vatticherukuru village in Guntur by removing the entire habitation area from the prohibited list under Section 22A of the Registration Act, providing major relief to 515 families with a population of nearly 5,000.

Revenue Department Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad issued orders on Friday, deleting Survey Nos. 241-3 and 241-5, covering 25.37 acres of the village, from the prohibited list. The land had been mistakenly classified as a village tank in records dating back to 1906, leading to restrictions on registrations since 1908.

Residents had faced difficulties for decades in selling properties, obtaining loans and carrying out registrations despite living there for generations and paying house taxes since the formation of the gram panchayat in 1931.

Following a resurvey in 2023, officials confirmed that the area contained 515 houses along with public infrastructure, including the gram panchayat office, roads, hospitals, library and water facilities.

The Irrigation Department also certified that the land had no water body or irrigation source. Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said the issue was resolved following the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

He stated that the coalition government is addressing several long-pending revenue disputes and providing relief to affected people across the State. The Minister added that the government had already resolved issues relating to lakhs of inam and dotted lands and would continue reforms in revenue administration system.