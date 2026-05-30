ASI epigraphical survey in Nallamala forest soon

ONGOLE: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will begin its next phase of epigraphical survey in the Nallamala forest region of Markapuram district this June, after receiving permission from the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department.

Following earlier surveys in the Lankamala reserve forest in YSR Kadapa district and the Gundaram reserve forest in Telangana, the ASI’s Epigraphy branch will now copy inscriptions containing Telugu and Nagari characters found in temples across the Ganjivaripalli forest range.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden PV Chalapathi Rao approved ASI Director (Epigraphy) K Muniratnam Reddy and his team under Section 28(1) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, subject to stipulated conditions.

Speaking to TNIE, Reddy said, “My special thanks to AP Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, and to the concerned officials, including Principal Chief Conservator (WL) Chalapathi Rao, for their immediate response and permitting our ASI team to copy several inscriptions having Telugu and Nagari characters. We are going to copy the inscriptions, which are an invaluable cultural treasure and throw light on South Indian history and culture”.