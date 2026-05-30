Centre committed to turning Andhra into a textile hub: Union Min  

VIJAYAWADA: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said the Centre is committed to developing Andhra Pradesh as a leading textile and handloom hub of the country, with special focus on boosting cotton productivity, attracting modern textile industries and expanding Central support under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

As part of his two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, the Union Minister visited Spintex India Private Limited located at Mallavalli Industrial Park in Bapulapadu mandal of Krishna district. Minister for BC and EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha also attended.

The Union Minister later held discussions with industrialists on the establishment of silk and other textile industries in the State. Addressing the media, Giriraj Singh said he would hold talks with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on measures to transform Andhra Pradesh into a major textile destination. He observed that Andhra Pradesh has immense potential in the cotton sector and stressed the need to improve productivity through better seed policies and modern farming practices.

Highlighting the State’s strong handloom tradition, the minister said the Centre had already approved one handloom cluster for Andhra Pradesh and was considering another proposal to strengthen the sector further. He also underlined the importance of advanced textile technologies such as glass fibre, carbon fibre and graphene-based industries, adding that he would inaugurate a glass fibre unit in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.