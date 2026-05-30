Collector launches Jaladhara tank rejuvenation drive in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha on Friday joined MGNREGS labourers at Jodichintala tank in Mulapadu village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal as part of the Jaladhara-Jalaharathi programme.

He said the district administration is implementing a large-scale action plan to restore water bodies and conserve groundwater. The Collector inspected desilting and tank restoration works, interacted with workers about wages and progress, and later joined them in the activities.

He noted that 445 tanks across the district have been identified for development under Jaladhara, with works including desilting, bund strengthening, feeder channel restoration and improvements to storage capacity being taken up in phases through MGNREGS funds.

Lakshmisha said 1,300 works worth Rs 87 crore have been sanctioned under the programme. Although the tanks have a combined storage capacity of 10.4 TMCs, only 5.5 TMCs are currently available. Efforts are underway to restore full capacity before the monsoon season.

He added that the initiative will help improve groundwater levels, support agriculture.