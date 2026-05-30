Expedite completion of seaport, airport and infra works: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take steps to ensure the timely completion of ports, airports and other infrastructure projects across the State. He stressed the need to establish strict time lines for the completion of all infrastructure works

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of investments, infrastructure development, and RTC during a meeting held at the Secretariat on Friday.

The Chief Minister reviewed the status of construction works at Mulapeta, Ramayapatnam and Machilipatnam ports. He also assessed the progress of fishing harbours at Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, and Machilipatnam.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister on issues related to the construction of Dagadarthi, Kuppam and Srikakulam airports, including land acquisition, funding mobilisation, and approvals from the Union government.

The Chief Minister also discussed the procurement of electric buses (EV buses) with officials. During the review, Naidu stated: “We have already announced inauguration dates for irrigation projects. Similarly, we are directing that major industries coming into the State should be grounded and commence production within 18 months. Infrastructure projects must also be completed with the same sense of urgency. Necessary measures should be taken to expedite the completion of seaports, airports, and fishing harbours currently in various stages of development.”

He further said, “All processes including approvals, technical clearances, tendering and construction must be carried out within defined timelines. Equal focus should be placed on mobilising the required funds for these projects. Plans must also be prepared to optimally utilise RTC assets and further strengthen the corporation.

Ministers BC Janardhan Reddy and Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy, Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu and senior officials participated in the review meeting.