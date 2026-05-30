Integrated Pilgrim Township at Alipiri

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board has officially fast-tracked preparatory works to award the construction contract for a massive Integrated Spiritual Pilgrim Township at the foothills of Alipiri in Tirupati. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to lay-foundation with in couple of weeks, highly placed sources revealed.

TTD EO M Ravi Chandra visited the Chairman, BR Naidu and explained about the speeding up of the arrangements for laying the foundation stone. Nearly 30 acres of land were finalised before the Garuda circle at Alipiri, and 45 acres of land after the circle en route to SV Zoo park road.

The Township will be on the left side of the existing Zoo park road, but the way will be a Road Under Bridge and reach the Toll gate, which is the presently finalised link between the proposed project and the Toll-gate, sources added.