Integrated Pilgrim Township at Alipiri

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board has officially fast-tracked preparatory works to award the construction contract for a massive Integrated Spiritual Pilgrim Township at the foothills of Alipiri in Tirupati. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to lay-foundation with in couple of weeks, highly placed sources revealed.
TTD EO M Ravi Chandra visited the Chairman, BR Naidu and explained about the speeding up of the arrangements for laying the foundation stone. Nearly 30 acres of land were finalised before the Garuda circle at Alipiri, and 45 acres of land after the circle en route to SV Zoo park road.
The Township will be on the left side of the existing Zoo park road, but the way will be a Road Under Bridge and reach the Toll gate, which is the presently finalised link between the proposed project and the Toll-gate, sources added.
Envisioned as a high-tech ‘Base Camp’ to drastically reduce accommodation pressure on the sacred hilltop, this project will feature a magnificent replica element of Tirumala to provide immediate spiritual solace to visiting devotees.
Spanning across 30 to 35 acres of land, projected to cost initially between Rs 100 and Rs 600. Engineered to accommodate and process 20,000 to 25,000 devotees simultaneously, substantially expanding the current off-hill limits.
To execute the construction on a war footing, the TTD engineering wing and administration have structured the rollout through tight operational milestones. TTD has invited comprehensive technical and aesthetic proposals from world-class architects.
The finalisation of these designs focuses on replicating the grand traditional Dravidian aesthetics of the Tirumala shrine, while integrating vertical high-density lodging.