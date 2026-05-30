Mahanadu reflected TDP’s strength and unity: Andhra Min Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Thanking the party rank and file for making Mahanadu 2026 a grand success, TDP working president Nara Lokesh said the event showcased the collective strength and organisational capability of Team TDP.
In a statement issued on Friday, Lokesh said the first Mahanadu held after his appointment as the party’s working president became a historic success with the support and blessings of TDP family members. He said the party had once again proved that united efforts could achieve extraordinary results.
Referring to the recent international tensions and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for fuel conservation measures, Lokesh said the party had decided to shift the Mahanadu, originally scheduled to be held in Nellore, into a hybrid format with the consent of all stakeholders. He credited TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for teaching party cadre how to convert crises into opportunities.
Lokesh said that unlike previous editions held at a single venue, Mahanadu 2026 transformed every village and household into a celebration venue under the slogan ‘Telugu Desam - Na Badhyata’. He noted that party leaders and cadre took responsibility for 1,875 clusters across the State and ensured the event’s success on an unprecedented scale.
Lokesh said the resolution providing 33 per cent reservation for women, in line with the ‘Stree Shakti’ theme of the Mahanadu, received unanimous approval and became a topic of national discussion.
He also said the two-day event registered a record 24.50 lakh digital attendance entries through the MYTDP app.
Lokesh thanked party leaders, cadre, Mahanadu committees, office staff, technical teams, MYTDP, ITDP, affiliated wings, media persons, social media supporters, NRIs, alliance partners, security staff and the public for contributing to the success of the event.