NTRUHS convocations on June 2

VIJAYAWADA: NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) Vice-Chancellor P Chandrasekhar has said the 29th and 30th convocations of the varsity for the years 2024 and 2025 will be held in Vijayawada on June 2.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, he said Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer will preside over the convocations, while Director of Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology Services at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, Dr C Narasimhan will be the chief guest.

He said the university held the convocations for the years 2022 and 2023 last year, while the ceremonies for 2024 and 2025 are being conducted together this year. “The university plans to hold convocations regularly every year from next year onwards,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said meritorious UG, PG and PhD students from various disciplines will be presented medals. At the 29th convocation, the university will present 62 gold and 21 silver medals and 18 endowment prizes. Similarly, the 30th convocation will feature presentation of 61 gold and 18 silver medals and 19 endowment prizes.