‘Op Dandayana’ launched for women’s safety

VIJAYAWADA: In a major initiative aimed at curbing crimes against women and children and ensuring speedy justice to victims, the Andhra Pradesh police launched a statewide special drive titled ‘Operation Dandayana’ on Friday.

The programme was introduced under the supervision of Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, and led by Women and Child Safety Wing IG B Rajakumari.

The DGP unveiled the official poster of the initiative at a programme held at the State Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri.

As part of the operation, the police will focus on ensuring swift punishment in cases related to rape, sexual harassment, POCSO offences and other crimes against women. Every women-related case registered across the State will be closely monitored to avoid delay in investigation and trial proceedings.

The DGP said it was decided to implement a “Speed Trial Monitoring System” to regularly review the progress of cases from the district to the State level. It was made mandatory to file chargesheets within 60 days in every case.

“Sensational and serious offences will be transferred to fast-track courts to ensure stringent punishment for the accused,” the DGP explained.