‘Op Dandayana’ launched for women’s safety

VIJAYAWADA: In a major initiative aimed at curbing crimes against women and children and ensuring speedy justice to victims, the Andhra Pradesh police launched a statewide special drive titled ‘Operation Dandayana’ on Friday.
The programme was introduced under the supervision of Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, and led by Women and Child Safety Wing IG B Rajakumari.
The DGP unveiled the official poster of the initiative at a programme held at the State Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri.
As part of the operation, the police will focus on ensuring swift punishment in cases related to rape, sexual harassment, POCSO offences and other crimes against women. Every women-related case registered across the State will be closely monitored to avoid delay in investigation and trial proceedings.
The DGP said it was decided to implement a “Speed Trial Monitoring System” to regularly review the progress of cases from the district to the State level. It was made mandatory to file chargesheets within 60 days in every case.
“Sensational and serious offences will be transferred to fast-track courts to ensure stringent punishment for the accused,” the DGP explained.
He reiterated that the police department is following a strict “zero tolerance policy” towards crimes against women. “No accused person, irrespective of political, financial or social influence, will escape legal action,” he asserted.
“Apart from legal support, counselling services will also be provided to victims to help them recover emotionally. The department plans to work with NGOs, legal experts and women welfare organisations to extend support to affected families,” he elaborated.
On the other hand, police officials have also been instructed to maintain surveillance on repeat offenders and suspicious individuals through geo-tagging and Facial Recognition Systems. Sexual offender sheets will be opened against habitual offenders and their movements will be monitored continuously. To strengthen public participation, the police will expand the “Neighbourhood Watch” programme in villages and towns, the DGP added.