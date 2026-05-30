Strict screening for Ebola at Tirupati

TIRUPATI: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Balakrishna Naik, along with health department officials, met the Airport Director on Friday and discussed strict surveillance protocols to prevent any possible entry of Ebola cases into the district.

During the meeting, health officials explained seriousness of Ebola, its modes of transmission, and the importance of maintaining hygiene and infection control measures.

They also briefed airport authorities on the precautionary guidelines issued by the Government of India. Airport officials informed the health team that currently only Air India and IndiGo flights are operating from Tirupati International Airport. Officials also discussed plans to deploy a dedicated medical screening team at the airport to identify and monitor high-risk passengers.