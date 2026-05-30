Ten workers freed from bonded labour in Andhra's Alluru

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district administration has freed 10 members of three tribal families from bonded labour in Alluru village, Kothapatnam mandal.

The victims had been coerced into working for 11 years in Subabul fields owned by Srinivasulu Reddy, a farmer from Veluguripadu in Talluru mandal. District Collector P Raja Babu distributed Bonded Labour Relief Certificates during the Palle Nidra programme at P Gudipadu village, Korisapadu mandal, on Friday.

Officials assured the families of rehabilitation and resettlement support. Authorities said the victims were trapped after borrowing Rs 20,000 from the farmer more than a decade ago and were forced to work under threats. Tribal leaders recently alerted the administration, prompting swift intervention.

Addanki RDO Johnson, DPO Venkateswara Rao, ZP CEO Chiranjeevi, and community representatives attended. The Collector reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating bonded labour, protecting vulnerable communities.