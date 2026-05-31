Andhra to launch mobile app to check real-time fertiliser diversion

VIJAYAWADA: In a major initiative aimed at preventing the diversion of subsidised fertilisers, ensuring fair distribution and improving transparency during the ensuing Kharif season, the Andhra Pradesh government is set to launch a comprehensive mobile application to digitally monitor fertiliser sales and distribution across the State.

The platform is designed to provide end-to-end tracking of fertiliser movement from supply points to retail outlets. It will integrate multiple agricultural databases, including e-Crop, Webland and Crop Cultivator Rights Card records, enabling real-time verification of farmers and monitoring of fertiliser transactions.

The move comes even as the Centre is testing a national fertiliser distribution application in selected districts across the country. In Andhra Pradesh, Krishna and Kakinada districts have been chosen for the pilot implementation of the Central platform. As the national system is still under trial, its effectiveness and operational feasibility will be assessed over the coming months.

Speaking to TNIE, Joint Director of Agriculture (Fertilisers) Krupadas said the State opted to develop its own integrated platform considering local agricultural conditions, particularly the needs of tenant farmers who form a sizeable section of the farming community.

He said development of the application began in September last year and pilot testing was conducted in a few districts. The app is intended to address long-standing issues such as excessive fertiliser use, diversion of subsidised stocks and the lack of an effective monitoring mechanism.