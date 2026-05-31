APSRTC set to induct 3,000 e-buses in phases

VIJAYAWADA: Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has said that the State government has unveiled an ambitious plan to modernise the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) through the large-scale introduction of electric buses.

Addressing the media on Saturday, the minister said the coalition government had successfully revived APSRTC after it suffered setbacks during the previous five years. He noted that the flagship ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme, which provides free bus travel for women, has successfully completed one year and remains a responsibility of the government rather than a financial burden on the corporation.

As part of the modernisation drive, APSRTC will introduce 700 electric buses in the first phase within the next two months. Infrastructure required for operating and maintaining these buses is being established in six depots and is expected to be ready by July. Of the proposed fleet, 300 buses have been sanctioned under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme, while the procurement process for another 500 electric buses has already been completed.

The government has set a target of deploying 3,000 electric buses across the State in phases. The Chief Minister has directed officials to make AP a leader in pollution control through the adoption of clean transportation technologies.

The minister also announced that 40 special bus services will be operated from Vijayawada to the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport.