CM sets one-crore target for Yogandhra on June 21

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to organise Yogandhra-2026 in a grand and prestigious manner across the State. He reviewed preparations for the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 with Ministers and officials on Saturday.
The officials presented the roadmap for the Yogandhra-2026 programme.
As part of Yogandhra-2026, a 14-day statewide yoga campaign will be conducted from June 7 onwards. A state-level event with 25,000 participants will be held in the capital city, Amaravati, in which Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will participate.
The yoga programme will be organised on the Krishna River bridge in Amaravati capital region, constructed as part of the West Bypass Road project on International Yoga Day, June 21. Simultaneously, district-level yoga events with 1,000 participants each will be held at district headquarters, attended by Ministers and senior district officials.
The Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct Yogandhra activities across all regions, departments and administrative levels, with an overall target of one crore participants statewide.
To strengthen implementation, the State will train an additional one lakh yoga trainers, supplementing the existing 1.5 lakh trainers already available. The 14-day Yogandhra campaign will be organised with ‘One District, One Theme’ as its guiding concept. The government has allocated Rs 25 lakh per district for organising Yogandhra events.
The Yogandhra programme will be implemented through coordination among the Health, Human Resources, Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj, Endowments, and IT Departments.
Special yoga sessions will be held at 56 major tourist destinations, with two key tourist locations identified in each district. Yoga events involving 500 participants will be organised in two districts every day at these tourist spots.
Additionally, yoga sessions will be conducted for 14 days in parks, educational institutions, government offices, Swarna Ward offices and Swarna Gramam offices across the state. Awards will also be presented for Yogandhra events at the village, mandal, constituency, district and state levels.