CM sets one-crore target for Yogandhra on June 21

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to organise Yogandhra-2026 in a grand and prestigious manner across the State. He reviewed preparations for the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 with Ministers and officials on Saturday.

The officials presented the roadmap for the Yogandhra-2026 programme.

As part of Yogandhra-2026, a 14-day statewide yoga campaign will be conducted from June 7 onwards. A state-level event with 25,000 participants will be held in the capital city, Amaravati, in which Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will participate.

The yoga programme will be organised on the Krishna River bridge in Amaravati capital region, constructed as part of the West Bypass Road project on International Yoga Day, June 21. Simultaneously, district-level yoga events with 1,000 participants each will be held at district headquarters, attended by Ministers and senior district officials.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct Yogandhra activities across all regions, departments and administrative levels, with an overall target of one crore participants statewide.