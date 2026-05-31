DSC recruitment under sports quota fair: SAAP

VIJAYAWADA: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has clarified that the recruitment process of DSC 2025 conducted under the sports quota was carried out in a completely transparent, rule-based, and multi-level verification system.

The clarification was issued in response to false and baseless reports published by certain sections of the media regarding the recruitment process.

According to SAAP, the entire recruitment process was conducted online and based solely on verified documents. Sports certificates submitted by candidates were not issued, created, or authenticated by SAAP. These certificates are issued only by the respective sports associations, federations, and universities.

SAAP stated that every certificate submitted by applicants was sent to the concerned issuing authority for official verification of its authenticity. Certificates were considered for eligibility and merit assessment only after receiving confirmation from the issuing organisations. No certificate without verification was taken into account during the selection process.

The authority emphasised that the system was designed in such a way that there was no scope for outside interference, influence, or inducement at any stage of the recruitment process. SAAP further said that a notification was issued on May 1, 2025, for filling 421 Mega DSC posts under the sports quota. Around 3,600 candidates applied online, submitting a total of 5,328 post preferences.