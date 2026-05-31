Five drown in Tungabhadra river

KURNOOL: In a tragic incident five persons were drowned in Tungabhadra River near Mantralayam of Kurnool district on Saturday. They were swept away by strong currents in the Tungabhadra River while taking a leisure swim, said Mantralayam Circle Inspector Dastagiri.

According to police, the victims were identified as Satish (35) and Yuvan Chandra (5) from Hyderabad, Raghavendra (25) and Dhanu (23) from Mantralayam, and Sandhya (22) from Uravakonda. Aparna of Adoni survived the incident. Preliminary investigation revealed that around ten members of a family and relatives went to Mantralayam to attend a family function and perform Satyanarayana Puja.

Later, six members ventured into the river for swimming. They reportedly misjudged the water depth and were caught in strong currents. After relatives on the riverbank raised an alarm, police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.