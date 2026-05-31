Prepare smart mobility plan for Amaravati, CM Naidu tells officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive urban mobility plan for Amaravati in line with its vision as a future-ready capital city.

Chairing the 61st Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting at the camp office on Saturday, Naidu approved all 18 agenda items placed before the Authority. The CRDA cleared infrastructure works worth Rs 547.07 crore for the High Court complex and approved the construction of a Giant Observation Wheel under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model through the Design-Build-Operate-Transfer (DBOT) route to boost tourism in the capital.

The Authority also approved the development of a City Gas Distribution Network under a PPP or Joint Venture model and permitted ATMs and kiosks in plots affected by street alignments in Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) layouts. Under the Negotiable Settlement Policy, owners of unsuitable plots will be allotted up to five cents of land in village habitation areas.

Naidu directed officials to develop housing complexes for lower and middle-income groups in line with World Bank and Asian Development Bank guidelines. The CRDA also approved the establishment of a special tribunal to resolve disputes relating to buildings and unauthorised constructions, besides setting up a Mediation Centre. A dedicated fire wing will be created within CRDA to issue NOCs and oversee fire safety regulations. Registration fee exemption was approved for 495 farmers affected by changes in allotment codes.

The Authority also cleared the preparation of an RFP for the Amaravati Economic Region spanning nine districts.