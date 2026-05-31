Study Jindal WTE plant model: Dy CM Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forests and Environment K Pawan Kalyan visited the Jindal Waste-to-Energy Plant near Kondaveedu in Palnadu district on Saturday and directed officials concerned to establish more such plants across the State.

During the visit, he closely examined the entire process of power generation from municipal waste, from waste collection and segregation to electricity generation and the final conversion of residue into ash. He interacted with plant officials and gathered information on the technology and operational mechanisms adopted at the facility.

During his inspection, Pawan Kalyan directed officials to study how the waste-to-energy (WTE) model implemented by Jindal could be integrated with efforts to reduce pollution in the Godavari river. He asked authorities to explore methods for systematic waste segregation in the river basin and the utilisation of collected waste for electricity generation.

Emphasising the need for sustainable waste management, the Deputy Chief Minister instructed officials to examine the feasibility of establishing more waste-to-energy plants across the State to make productive use of the large quantities of waste generated every day.

Plant officials informed him that nearly 2.8 per cent of Singapore’s electricity is generated from waste-to-energy facilities. They also highlighted that Andhra Pradesh has a strong power grid network capable of effectively integrating electricity generated from such plants, while transmission and distribution losses in the State are among the lowest in the country.

Pawan Kalyan further directed officials to prepare guidelines for setting up additional waste-to-energy projects and adopt transparent and scientific waste segregation practices on the lines of the Indore model. He said such initiatives would help improve waste management, reduce environmental pollution and promote sustainable energy generation in the State.